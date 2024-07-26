Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 424,820
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1,350 $
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
