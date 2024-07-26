Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 424,820

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (5)
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

