3 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

