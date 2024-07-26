Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,906,698

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1817 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (20)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (7)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (6)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Inasta (5)
  • Katz (30)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (5)
  • Via (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (12)
  • Zöttl (11)
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search