3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
