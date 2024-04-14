Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,220. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Artemide Aste - June 4, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
