20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

