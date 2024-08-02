Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 552,684

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.

Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3711 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5933 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - December 2, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date December 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frühwald - March 29, 2014
Seller Frühwald
Date March 29, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

