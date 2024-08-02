Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 552,684
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8726 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2018.
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3711 $
Price in auction currency 3400 CHF
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date March 29, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
