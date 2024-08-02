20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7526 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)