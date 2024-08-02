Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,687

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7526 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Lanz München - December 12, 2011
Seller Lanz München
Date December 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search