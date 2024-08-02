Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,687
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7526 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Lanz München (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Lanz München
Date December 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
