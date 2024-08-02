20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (26) AU (77) XF (133) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

COINSNET (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Frankfurter (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (16)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (9)

Holmasto (2)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (41)

Lugdunum (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numis.be (1)

Pars Coins (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (4)

Russiancoin (2)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (9)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (36)

UBS (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (1)

WAG (21)

Warin Global Investments (3)

Westfälische (1)