Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,594

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (41)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (36)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (21)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search