Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,594
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1213 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Frankfurter (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (9)
- Holmasto (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (41)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Pars Coins (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (9)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (36)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (21)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search