Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (342)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1723 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,750. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (10)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (14)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (13)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (51)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (3)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (21)
- Rhenumis (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (9)
- Sonntag (14)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (34)
- UBS (10)
- Varesi (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (27)
- Warin Global Investments (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 450 CHF
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search