20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
