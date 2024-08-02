Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Spink - June 6, 2021
Seller Spink
Date June 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

