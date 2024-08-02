Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1897
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
