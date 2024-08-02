Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (36)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1897 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search