20 Mark 1897 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1404 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (33) XF (142) VF (29) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (10)

