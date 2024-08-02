Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 4600 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
