Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 4600 NOK
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
520 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1894 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

