20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 359,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
