20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

