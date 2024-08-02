Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 359,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
863 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

