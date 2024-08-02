Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 322,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (10)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (8)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (43)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (6)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (7)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (8)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (21)
- UBS (6)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (11)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 780 USD
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search