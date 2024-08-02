20 Mark 1874 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5111 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (28) XF (83) VF (79) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (9)

Chaponnière (3)

Emporium Hamburg (10)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (4)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (13)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (8)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (43)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (7)

Russiancoin (3)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (8)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (21)

UBS (6)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (11)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)