Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,357,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (522)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (20)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (27)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Gärtner (16)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (21)
- Heritage (15)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (12)
- Höhn (16)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (97)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (5)
- Möller (6)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (30)
- Rhenumis (11)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (13)
- Sonntag (13)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (55)
- UBS (9)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (41)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (4)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 460 CHF
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 25
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search