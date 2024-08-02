20 Mark 1873 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1370 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place July 11, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (46) AU (99) XF (195) VF (169) F (3) G (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (11) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (17) NGC (23)

