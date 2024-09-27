Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg". Piedfort. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Piedfort. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Pattern
