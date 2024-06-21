Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,962
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
