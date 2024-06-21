Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,962

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (157)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62414 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 13, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 365 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1914 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1914 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

