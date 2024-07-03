Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,675

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3688 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

