2 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,675
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3688 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place November 29, 2013.
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (14)
- Möller (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (12)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
