2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

