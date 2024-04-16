Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 251,224

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 222 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
