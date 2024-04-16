Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 251,224
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4562 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 222 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
