Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 451,370
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- WAG (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search