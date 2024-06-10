Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 451,370

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction GINZA - August 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 26, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

