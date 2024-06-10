2 Mark 1908 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1908 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (11) AU (18) XF (12) VF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (3)

Heritage (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

iNumis (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (4)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)