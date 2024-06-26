Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,504,497

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2583 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - May 19, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

