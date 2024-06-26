Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,504,497
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2583 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
