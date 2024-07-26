Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 609,835
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
