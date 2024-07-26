Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 609,835

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU55 CCG
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

