Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,988,177

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6704 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
