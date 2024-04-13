Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,988,177
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6704 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
