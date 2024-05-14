Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 811,383

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search