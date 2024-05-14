Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 811,383
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search