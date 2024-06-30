Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 815,620

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 5, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 5, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
