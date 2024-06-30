Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 815,620
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
