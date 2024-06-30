2 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (9) AU (10) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

Inasta (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)