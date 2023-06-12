Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 515,885

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
