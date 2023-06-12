2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

