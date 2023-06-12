Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 515,885
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1105 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (11)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search