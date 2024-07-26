Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 537,571
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5560 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (4)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (4)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search