Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 537,571

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5560 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1899 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search