Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 144,001

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

  All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

