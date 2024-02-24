Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 144,001
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
803 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search