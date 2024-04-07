Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 351,031
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
