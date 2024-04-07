Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 351,031

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (6)
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - October 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Schulman - June 22, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

