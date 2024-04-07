2 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2156 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 6, 2018.

