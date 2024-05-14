Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 174,055

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1519 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
