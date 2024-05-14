2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1519 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (17) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (7)

Numisbalt (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)