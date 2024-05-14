Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 174,055
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1519 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
