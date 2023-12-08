Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 177,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (10)
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - June 15, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

