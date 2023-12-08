2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (24) XF (6) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (7)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (10)