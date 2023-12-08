Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1892 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 177,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1892 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
