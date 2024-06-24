Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 123,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (41)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (16)
  • Westfälische (5)
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
642 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

