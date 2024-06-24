Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1888 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 123,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2706 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (41)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (21)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (16)
- Westfälische (5)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1888 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search