Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 128,943

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6398 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • BAC (15)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Nomisma - July 23, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1880 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search