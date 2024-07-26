Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 128,943
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1880
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6398 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
