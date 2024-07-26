2 Mark 1880 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1880 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6398 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

