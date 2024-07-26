Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,106,763
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (28)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search