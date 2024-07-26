Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,106,763

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1943 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1877 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1877 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

