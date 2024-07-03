Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,550,014

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
964 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR65 CAM PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Leu - July 13, 2023
Seller Leu
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

