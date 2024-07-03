Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,550,014
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4196 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
