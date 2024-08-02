Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,038
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (7)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (41)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
