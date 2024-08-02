Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,038

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30777 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1913 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 10 Mark 1913 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

