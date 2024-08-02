Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,353
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6247 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
