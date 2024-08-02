Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,353

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1912 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6247 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1912 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

