10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,337
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
