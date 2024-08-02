Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,337

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (41)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (8)
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1911 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1911 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

