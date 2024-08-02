Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150,229
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4355 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,010,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
6816 $
Price in auction currency 1010000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
