Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150,229

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4355 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,010,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
6816 $
Price in auction currency 1010000 JPY
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - April 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 7, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

