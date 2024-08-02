10 Mark 1910 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4355 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,010,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2024.

