10 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,189
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
