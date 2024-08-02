10 Mark 1909 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1656 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

