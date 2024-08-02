Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 149,921

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

