10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

