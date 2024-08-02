Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1907 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 149,921
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20722 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (8)
- Künker (14)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1907 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
