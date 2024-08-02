Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,164
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
