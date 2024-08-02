10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

