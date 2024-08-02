Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,164
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place August 28, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - August 22, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
