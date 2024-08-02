Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 199,312
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4117 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
