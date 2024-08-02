10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

