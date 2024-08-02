Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 349,631

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 260 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

