Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1904 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 349,631
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 260 CHF
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
