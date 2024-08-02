Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1903 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,402
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1903 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
