10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 22,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (18) XF (46) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

BAC (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Künker (24)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (4)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)