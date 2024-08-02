Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,112
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 22,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
