Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,112

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1210 sold at the Aurea Numismatika auction for CZK 22,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
313 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 5, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - November 14, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1902 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1902 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

