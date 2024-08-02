Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 110,262

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70809 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

