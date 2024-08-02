10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70809 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

