Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 110,262
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70809 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
