10 Mark 1898 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1470 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 5, 2020.
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
