10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
