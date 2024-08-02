10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (13) XF (52) VF (24) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1) GCN (1) NGC (1)

