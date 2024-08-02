Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1514 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1896 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1896 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

