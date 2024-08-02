Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 6,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (8)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (9)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
389 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4019 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

