10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler William II (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 6,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4019 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
