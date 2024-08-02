10 Mark 1893 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 6,200. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition AU (13) XF (63) VF (32) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (7)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (21)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Sonntag (5)

Teutoburger (15)

UBS (8)

Via (2)

WAG (9)

Warin Global Investments (1)