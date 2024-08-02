Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1891 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1891 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
