Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1891 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2769 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (8)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (41)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (8)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1891 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1891 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1891 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search