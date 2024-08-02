Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 220,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Wurtenberg" with mark F. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2766 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Mark 1890 F "Wurtenberg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Wurtenberg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

